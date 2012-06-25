DONG Energy's financial risk profile benefits from adequate financial policies and liquidity, with the company pre-financing upcoming investment needs well in advance, as well as flexibility with regards to investment levels. The financial risk profile is, however, constrained by negative free operating cash flows owing to a significant capital expenditure program, which makes the company reliant on asset disposals to limit any increase in debt and any weakening of credit measures.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate DONG Energy's adjusted EBITDA for 2012will be broadly similar to the Danish krone (DKK) 12.3 billion achieved in 2011. This is based on our expectation that earnings will benefit from increased contributions from the company's higher margin renewables (wind production) and E&P divisions, following new assets coming on stream. We anticipate, however, that these positive factors will be offset by decreasing contributions from the group's thermal power production, higher costs related to repairing the company's Siri oil platform, and continued weak gas sales margins. The latter are a function of gas market prices being less than the cost of gas imported under long-term take-or-pay contracts. Part of this is related to the decline of gas purchase contracts with the Danish Underground Consortium. We note that this is mitigated by the increasing portion of equity gas from the company's own gas fields.

In 2013, we assume a material increase in EBITDA compared with 2012, as a result of further new wind and E&P assets coming on stream.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario, we believe that the development of DONG Energy's funds from operations (FFO) will broadly follow that of EBITDA in the near term. As such, we assume that adjusted FFO will remain relatively unchanged in 2012 compared with about DKK11 billion achieved in 2011. It could be slightly lower, due to higher tax payments, partly as a result of a higher share of contributions from Norwegian gas and oil fields, for which a special hydrocarbon tax is applied. We assume, however, that FFO will materially increase in 2013, following new assets coming on stream.

As a result of high investment levels, debt increased and credit measures weakened slightly in 2011, with adjusted FFO to debt at about 26%, which is still in line with our expectations for the ratings. We believe the company's investment levels will remain high over the near term, as a result of an investment plan largely related to wind production and gas and oil fields (involving net investments of about DKK45 billion in 2011-2013). This is likely to result in negative discretionary cash flows and could put pressure on credit measures in the near term if not sufficiently offset by timely asset disposals. We note, however, that DONG Energy has historically offset high investment levels with asset disposals, and we expect that the company will manage its investment and dividend levels so that its credit metrics remain adequate for its 'bbb+' SACP. This includes maintaining a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of 25%-30%.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view the company's liquidity as adequate, based on our expectations that available liquidity sources (including FFO) will cover anticipated cash outflows by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. An absence of restrictive financial covenants in the company's loan documentation and sound relationships with banks further support its adequate liquidity position, in our view.

The company's liquidity sources consist primarily as follows:

-- As of March 31, 2012, the company reported about DKK19.5 billion in cash and short-term securities (including DKK3.1 billion of reported securities sold as part of genuine sales and repurchase agreement transactions);

-- At the same time, the company had access to an undrawn EUR1.3 billion (about DKK9.7 billion) revolving credit facility, maturing in 2016, and two undrawn EUR125 million bilateral credit facilities also maturing in 2016; and

-- FFO, which we expect to be about DKK11 billion in the near term.

Expected cash outflows consist of:

-- Debt maturities of about DKK7.0 billion between April 2012 and March 2013, and DKK2.3 billion in the following 12 months.

-- Anticipated annual net investments of about DKK15 billion over the near term.

-- Dividend payments of about DKK1.5 billion and hybrid coupon payments of about DKK0.5 billion.

We believe that DONG Energy's flexibility in terms of its investment levels acts as an additional liquidity cushion. Moreover, we view positively the company's strategy of prefunding on the balance sheet (through conventional bonds and hybrid capital) the majority of a funding gap resulting from high investment levels and dividends.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that DONG Energy will continue to manage its investment and dividend levels to maintain credit measures in line with what we consider commensurate with the company's 'bbb+' SACP. This includes an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of 25%-30% on a sustainable basis, based on the company's existing business risk profile.

The ratings could come under pressure in a scenario of delays in new assets coming on stream, continued depressed conditions affecting the company's gas midstream operations, tight electricity generation spreads, and continued high investment levels not adequately offset by asset disposals. These factors could lead to a weakening of the business risk profile and credit measures over the near to medium term. We would, for example, view a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of less than 25% as incommensurate with the ratings based on the "satisfactory" business risk profile, unless we were comfortable that any underperformance would be minor and temporary only.

In addition to a possible change in DONG Energy's SACP, a negative reassessment of our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient state support in an event of financial distress could lead us to lower the ratings. This could result from a significant partial or total divestment of the government's stake in the company.

Given DONG Energy's existing business risk profile and investment program--which we believe prevents any further material improvement in credit measures over the near to medium term--we view ratings upside as limited at present.