Overview

-- German packaging manufacturer Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l (known as Kloeckner Pentaplast ) has implemented a debt restructuring led by investment firm Strategic Value Partners and the junior lender group.

-- The debt restructuring constitutes a selective default under our criteria, as the total value that the junior lenders received was less than par.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Kloeckner Pentaplast to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC'.

Rating Action

On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on German packaging manufacturer Kleopatra Lux 1 S.a.r.l (known as Kloeckner Pentaplast) to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC'.

Rationale

The downgrade follows Kloeckner Pentaplast's implementation of a debt restructuring led by investment firm Strategic Value Partners and the junior lender group. The debt restructuring involved the repayment of all outstanding senior term loans at par plus accrued interest, a debt-to-equity swap on second-lien and mezzanine debt, and a write-off of preferred equity certificates. Such debt restructuring constitutes a selective default under our criteria, as the total value that the junior lenders received was less than par.

The debt restructuring took place just before the expiration of Kloeckner Pentaplast's covenant waiver period on June 22, 2012. The group breached its financial covenants on the Dec. 31, 2011, and March 31, 2012, test dates, but obtained waivers from its lenders for these two quarters to allow the group and its stakeholders time to consider possible solutions.

The restructuring has reduced Kloeckner Pentaplast's debt and reset its financial covenants, which has improved its liquidity profile. We will therefore raise our rating on Kloeckner Pentaplast as expeditiously as possible after completing a forward-looking review. This review will take into account any benefits realized from the restructuring, as well as any other interim developments.

Market conditions were more difficult than Kloeckner Pentaplast expected in 2011, particularly in the first half of that year. The group's operating margins deteriorated due to major increases in input costs--specifically, for polyethylene terephthalate (PET)--and energy costs. Margins have also been adversely affected by ongoing restructuring activities across the group's European operations. This restructuring is now complete, and therefore we anticipate some improvement in the Standard and Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin this year.

We consider these weaknesses to be only partly offset by Kloeckner Pentaplast's niche leading market positions in Europe and North America for polyvinylchloride-based and PET-based rigid film. The group also has broad geographic diversity and a diverse customer base.

