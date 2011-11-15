(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that a key credit factor for Japan Real Estate Investment Corp. (JRE; AA-/Negative/A-1+) will be improving its financial risk profile after the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) said yesterday that it will purchase Akasaka Park Building (Minato Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: JPY60.8 billion) from its main sponsor, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), today. We currently assess the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on JRE as negative. Because JRE will finance the purchase with bank loans and its own funds, we expect its financial risk profile, including debt ratios, to deteriorate temporarily. As such, we believe downward pressure on the rating may grow if the company is unable to reduce its debt over the next six months.

Akasaka Park Building will be the third largest asset in JRE's portfolio by purchase price, and is equivalent to 8.5% of the portfolio's total purchase price. It is a highly competitive, large-scale asset, characterized by its good location and specifications. It generates steady cash flow, with an occupancy rate of 99.7% as of Sept. 30, 2011. We believe revenues from the asset will support the cash flow of the J-REIT, the rental revenues of which are already constrained by the harsh office leasing market conditions.

However, we expect the asset purchase to raise JRE's debt-to-total assets ratio to about 46%. Although the rise is likely to be temporary, the level is high relative to JRE's target range of 30% to 40% established under its conservative financial policy. The J-REIT's financial indicators are also weak relative to our current ratings. Therefore, we believe it is crucial for JRE to quickly improve its financial risk profile to maintain the current ratings, such as through flexible equity capital increases under adequate financial management. In our opinion, JRE's financing policy and plans are major factors in its credit quality. Given the tough conditions in the equity market, we believe that the ratings on JRE will come under downward pressure if it does not make progress in reducing its debt over the next six months.

JRE boasts the second-largest asset portfolio among the listed J-REITs that focus on office buildings. JRE has a strong business position in the J-REIT market and commands high market recognition, backed by the strong brand recognition and high credit quality of its sponsors: Mitsubishi Estate, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (A/Negative/--), and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1).

