BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
Ratings -- Groupama S.A. ------------------------------------------ 25-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency BB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: F1267N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2012 BB/-- --/--
15-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- --/--
23-Sep-2011 BBB/-- --/--
16-May-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
29-Jun-2010 A-/-- --/--
29-Jun-2009 A/-- --/--
11-Oct-2007 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB/Negative 25-Jun-2012
EUR500 mil var rate perp callable jr sub bnds B 25-Jun-2012
EUR1 bil var rate fxd/fltg rate callable perp
nts B 25-Jun-2012
EUR750 mil 7.875% fxd/fltg callable hybrid due
10/27/2039 B 25-Jun-2012
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.