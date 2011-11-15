(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Turmoil in Europe's financial markets isn't constraining consumer lending enough to
hurt retailers' bottom lines, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its commentary "EMEA
Retailers Can Withstand A Dip In Consumer Financing," published today.
"From what we're seeing now, consumer credit in shorter supply is not a threat
to the sector as a whole. Only a handful of nonfood niche companies might be
vulnerable to dips in credit, but for the moment, they remain unscathed," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vincent Gusdorf.
For most of the retailers Standard & Poor's rates, one of several external
lenders provide consumer financing. Because these third parties own all the
assets and liabilities related to the lending program, the retailer doesn't
bear the risk of customer defaults.
Seven of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) retailers Standard &
Poor's rates, mainly Europeans, own captive finance companies. These
subsidiaries, whose purpose is to provide financing to the retailers'
customers, are either fully owned or joint ventures between the retailer and a
bank. Captive finance subsidiaries define their risk policies independently,
so the parent company does not control the supply of credit.
We believe that the decline in consumer lending in Europe from 2008 to 2010
resulted primarily from a drop in demand. Faced with falling disposable income
and poor macroeconomic prospects, households were being more cautious about
consumer credit. Even though this trend is now turning around in some
countries, market participants still report that consumers are being more
cautious about credit. Impulse buying has shrunk, and the rise in unemployment
has cut the number of potential borrowers.
"We expect the Basel III agreements and continuing financial turmoil in Europe
to constrain banks' lending capacity. But for the moment, we see little
evidence that these pressures are leading to a big enough reduction in the
supply of consumer credit to significantly hurt retail sales," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Rayane Abbas. "Admittedly, credit providers tell us that
they could try to transfer the increase in financing costs to their retail
partners, which could lead to the renegotiation of some partnerships and,
possibly, the cancellation of the less profitable agreements," Mr. Abbas
added.
But market participants across the board appear willing to continue to develop
their relationships with retailers.