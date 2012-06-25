June 25 -

Overview

-- We have reassessed French insurer Groupama S.A.'s (Groupama's) business and financial profiles in light of management's recent actions to improve capital adequacy.

-- Though positive, these measures are unlikely to restore Groupama's capital adequacy to levels supportive of an investment-grade rating over the coming year, in our view.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on Groupama and its guaranteed subsidiaries to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and on Groupama Gan Vie to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.

-- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Groupama's hybrid instruments to 'B' from 'BB'.

-- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the adverse economic and capital market conditions may further constrain Groupama's capital adequacy and its transformational initiatives.

Rating Action

On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on France-based insurer Groupama S.A. and its guaranteed subsidiaries to 'BB' from 'BBB-', and on strategically important subsidiary Groupama Gan Vie to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. We also lowered the long- and short-term counterparty ratings on banking subsidiary Groupama Banque to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We removed these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 9, 2011. The outlooks are negative.