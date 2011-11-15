(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the 10-year senior unsecured notes that PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN; BB/Stable/--) has proposed. The notes will be issued under the company's US$2 billion global medium-term notes program.

The rating on the proposed notes is derived from the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on PLN. The corporate credit rating incorporates our assessment that PLN's stand-alone credit profile is 'b+' and, according to our criteria for rating government-related entities, there is an extremely high likelihood that the government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.

PLN intends to use issuance proceeds under the program for its capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

