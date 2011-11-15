(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Nations Trust Bank Plc's (NTB) National
Long-Term rating at 'A(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of this commentary.
NTB's ratings reflect its improved financial position, particularly in terms of
its asset quality and capitalisation since end-2009, and a developing franchise
among most customer segments. Fitch also notes the bank's high exposure to
consumer products and leases that renders its asset quality more susceptible to
economic downturns. The continued consolidation of the bank's franchise
particularly in the area of funding alongside a sustained improvement in its
financial profile closer to that of higher-rated licensed commercial banks may
result in a rating upgrade. NTB's aggressive pursuit of credit expansion that
could potentially weaken capitalisation and liquidity profile may result in a
rating downgrade.
Total loans expanded by 24.6% in 2010 compared with 23.2% for the sector.
Lending to the consumer/retail and corporate (including SME) customer segments
comprised 45% and 55%, respectively, of NTB's loan book at end-2010. Leases,
personal loans and credit cards accounted for 20%, 15% and 9%, respectively, of
its loan book at end-2010. Loans expanded by 27.4% in 9M11, driven largely by
growth in the corporate segment and leases. Fitch expects strong loan growth to
continue with the planned credit expansion and focus on lending to the SME
segment to increase.
Despite the reduction in interest income from credit cards due to a regulatory
cap imposed in Q410, NTB's profitability as measured by return on assets (ROA)
improved. ROA reached 1.4% in 2010 largely due to a reduction in loan loss
provision charges and wider net interest margins (NIMs), and increased further
to 1.7% (annualised) in 9M11 due to a reduction in effective tax rates. However,
NIMs contracted to 5.2% (annualised) in 9M11 from 6.4% in 2010 - a trend
observed across peers - from a reduction in yields, and may contract further
should funding costs increase due to competition for deposits. Profitability may
also come under pressure due to operating cost increases.
NTB's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 4.9% at end-2010, after
peaking at 8.5% at end-2009, supported by improved macroeconomic conditions, and
further to 3.5% at Q311. Un-provided (by specific provisions) NPLs fell sharply
to 14.9% of equity at Q311 from 39.8% at end-2009. Fitch is of the view that
credit growth needs to be carefully managed given the profile of the bank's loan
book.
Equity/assets rose to 8.2% at end-2010 and 8.5% at Q311 from 6.8% at end-2009,
supported by the exercise of warrants attached to the shares issued through a
rights issue that brought in equity of LKR1,257m by Q110 and LKR733m by Q111.
Capitalisation may be diluted if equity accretion fails to keep pace with strong
credit expansion planned.
NTB's funding profile continued to shift to a higher share of deposit funding
(Q311: 63%). Current and savings accounts (CASA) accounted for 27% of total
deposits at Q311, which was lower than that of larger private LCB peers with
more mature franchises. The bank expects its deposit base and CASA to increase
as it expands its branch presence.
NTB accounted for 2.3% of banking sector assets and had 47 points of presence at
end-2010. The bank has established itself in chosen segments since it began
operations in 1999. NTB is to be repositioned to the broader market in the
medium term as the next phase of its growth.
NTB's ratings:
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A(lka)' '; Outlook Stable
Outstanding senior debentures: affirmed at 'A(lka)'
Outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'A-(lka)'