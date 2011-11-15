(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Turkland Bank A.S.'s (T-Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmation of the bank's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support from T-Bank's 50% ultimate shareholder, Jordan-based Arab Bank plc ('A-'/Stable), and other entities of the Arab Bank group. In assessing support, Fitch views positively Arab Bank's commitment to T-Bank in the form of regular cash capital injections and cooperation with T-Bank where T-Bank uses the expertise and knowledge of its shareholders in the area of trade finance as well as the shareholders' global network. However, Fitch notes T-Bank's limited importance for Arab Bank's balance sheet and performance due to its small size, as well as that it only holds a 50% stake.

T-Bank's 'b+' Viability Rating reflects the bank's small size, its therefore limited franchise, weaker performance than its peers and only adequate capitalisation. The rating also considers improving asset quality and sound liquidity.

With only a 0.2% market share in total Turkish banking system assets as of end-H111, T-Bank has a limited balance sheet and in Fitch's view, is faced with challenges in developing its franchise given the high competition in the sector. The bank's performance is weaker than its peers, in part due to scale effects.

The shareholders have demonstrated their willingness to support the bank through numerous capital injections, the latest of which was TRY130m in October 2011. The total capital adequacy ratio is expected to rise to 20% (from 12% at end-H111) with the latest capital injection, but the bank forecasts the ratio to decrease to 12% in 18 to 24 months, which Fitch would regard as only adequate.

T-Bank's asset quality is improving with slower new non-performing loan (NPL) creation, continued collections and NPL sales, resulting in the NPL ratio falling to 3.6% at end-H111, slightly higher than the banking sector average of 2.9%. The majority of T-Bank's funding comes from customer deposits, whilst reliance on wholesale funding remains low. The short-term nature of T-Bank's loan book and its stable deposit base provide comfort in terms of liquidity management.

Fitch views an upgrade of T-Bank's VR as unlikely, given its small franchise in a competitive and challenging operating environment. Downside risk to the VR would come from a severe deterioration in asset quality causing a substantial deterioration in capitalisation.

T-Bank had 27 branches at end-H111. Apart from Arab Bank group, Lebanon-based Bank Med Sal (unrated) is the other shareholder of T-Bank with 50%. T-Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking services and offers retail banking as a complementary business.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'D'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'