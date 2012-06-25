(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has placed Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KGA's (Phoenix) 'B+' rated EUR506m guaranteed senior unsecured bond, issued by PHOENIX PIB Finance B.V., on Rating Watch Positive.

The rating action follows Phoenix's announcement that it plans to prematurely redeem its EUR1.485m existing syndicated loan facility and replace it with a new syndicated facility totalling EUR1.35bn. Other debt elements including ABS and factoring facilities, bilateral lines and the Italian Facilities, guaranteed and ringfenced with the Italian sub-group, will continue to exist.

The new facility, when in place, will rank pari passu with the existing bond. It is unsecured and is guaranteed by the same subsidiaries that guarantee the bond, accounting for at least 75% of consolidated turnover and EBITDA.

Fitch notes that Phoenix's ABS and factoring debt as well as the guaranteed debt at the Italian subsidiaries represent 1.6x of total EBITDA. This is below the 2x threshold that Fitch typically applies under its generic recovery approach to avoid any subordination for unsecured bondholders.

At closing of the transaction, the bond is likely to be upgraded to the same level as the Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is 'BB'.

The bond, which was issued on 13 July 2010 by PHOENIX PIB Finance B. V. and has a nominal value of EUR506.2m and a term until July 2014, bears a fixed coupon of 9.625%.

Phoenix's Long-term IDR is 'BB' with Stable Outlook.