OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the performance of Mayfair Euro CDO I by applying our relevant criteria
and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.
-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have affirmed our
ratings on the class A to C notes.
-- The class A notes benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy from Assured
Guaranty (Europe).
-- We have affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class B, C-1, and C-2 notes as the credit
enhancement available to these notes is negative.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on the class A, B, C-1,
and C-2 notes issued by Mayfair Euro CDO I B.V. (see list below).
Mayfair Euro CDO I is a cash flow collateralized bond obligation (CBO) transaction that
securitizes bonds to investment- and speculative-grade bond corporate firms.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, the credit
support provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable) to the class A notes, and the
application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And
Research").
For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report (dated
May 18, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent
developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria as well as our
cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
From our analysis, we note that there has been considerable deleveraging of the class A
notes since our previous transaction update (see "Transaction Update: Mayfair Euro CDO I B.V.,"
published on June 11, 2010). According to the trustee report, the current outstanding balance of
the class A notes is EUR18.678 million, down from EUR64.869 million as reported in our previous
review. By contrast, the class B and C notes have continued to defer interest, therefore, the
credit enhancement available to these notes remains negative.
Today's affirmations on the class B, C-1, and C-2 notes at 'CC (sf)' reflect our view that
the tranches remain highly vulnerable to nonpayment.
The class A notes benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy from Financial Assured
Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. Under the terms of the insurance policy, the insurer guarantees the
timely payment of interest and the ultimate principal repayment of the class A notes. We have
therefore affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' rating on the class A notes.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Mayfair Euro CDO I B.V.
EUR317.7 Million Fixed And Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Affirmed
A AA- (sf)
B CC (sf)
C-1 CC (sf)
C-2 CC (sf)