Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC OTP Bank's RUB4bn senior unsecured exchange bond issue B0-03 a final Long-term rating of 'BB' and National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'.

The issue has a coupon rate of 10.50% and matures in October 2014. The bonds have put option in one year.

OJSC OTP Bank ('BB'/Stable) is a mid-sized Moscow-based retail bank, ranked 38th by total assets at end-Q311. The bank was the second-largest point-of-sale lender with market share of 19.9% of receivables as of 1 October 2011. The bank is 97.7% owned by OTP Bank Plc. (Hungary).