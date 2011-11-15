(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- U.S. retailers are in the spotlight during an otherwise quiet earnings week with credit default swap (CDS) spreads on two significant issuers outperforming the market, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS spreads on Home Depot Inc., reporting this morning, rallied 14% over the past three months, outperforming the broader North America retail market, which saw spreads come in 4% higher. CDS liquidity for Home Depot decreased, moving down four notches, to trade in the 27th regional percentile. The CDS market is pricing Home Depot's credit risk at an 'AA' level, signaling confidence in the home-improvement giant despite continued weakness in the housing market.