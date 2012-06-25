(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 -

Summary analysis -- Huddinge (Municipality of) -------------------- 25-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Sweden

Foreign currency AA+/Stable/A-1+ Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Aug-2010 --/-- AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the Swedish Municipality of Huddinge reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the municipality's dynamic local economy, which is closely integrated into the Stockholm region. The ratings also reflect Huddinge's sound financial performance. We view the municipality's financial flexibility as strong, which takes into account its high share of modifiable revenues. These factors, along with the stable and supportive Swedish local and regional government (LRG) system support the ratings.

Offsetting these strengths are Huddinge's investments, which constrain the municipality's forecast balance after capital accounts and high tax-supported debt. Huddinge lends the majority of debt to public property company Huge Fastigheter AB (HUGE), for which we do not see any looming business risks.

We consider the Swedish LRG system to demonstrate predictability, supportiveness, and a high degree of institutional stability. In addition, the country's fiscal policy framework promotes budgetary discipline through a balanced-budget requirement, with which the sector is broadly compliant. The LRG sector's revenue and expenditure management is based on a far-reaching equalization system and autonomy in setting local taxes.

With about 99,000 inhabitants, Huddinge is the second most populated municipality in Stockholm County. Its growth prospects are sound and its population has increased by 2% on average over the past three years. Huddinge's local economy is well balanced and exhibits a diverse industry structure. In addition, the municipality is home to a university college, the Sodertorns Hogskola, which supports an expanding service sector. More importantly, the municipality benefits from its close integration into the Stockholm region.

The municipality closed 2011 with a sound operating margin of 4.2% of operating revenues, compared with 4.9% in 2010. Moderate levels of investment, together with some capital revenues, led to a surplus after capital accounts of 1.0% of total revenues in 2011. For the 2012-2014 planning period, we forecast an operating balance of 2.5% of operating revenues. At the same time, we expect investments to average 4.8% of total expenditures, leading to an average deficit after capital accounts of 2.4% of total revenues in the planning period.

We consider Huddinge to have strong budgetary flexibility, primarily stemming from its high share of modifiable revenues. Swedish municipalities can modify the local income tax rate, and tax revenues represent 67% of Huddinge's total revenues. This gives Huddinge ample room to boost revenues through tax increases if necessary.

In 2010 and 2011, Huddinge centralized the funding of its municipal companies at its own treasury, which became an inhouse bank. Consequently, the debt that Huddinge previously guaranteed for the municipal company sector has been replaced with onlending from the inhouse bank and Huddinge's own tax-supported debt has increased. By the end of 2014, we expect that Huddinge's tax-supported debt will amount to 98% of its consolidated revenues, a substantial level by international standards, compared with 93% recorded at year-end 2011. However, all of this debt is onlent, with the majority onlent to self-supporting property company HUGE, which we consider as having low business risk.

Liquidity

We consider Huddinge's liquidity position to have a "positive" impact on the ratings. In May 2012, Huddinge's liquidity and available committed bank facilities amounted to 92% of debt maturing within the next 12 months.

Huddinge has a range of funding alternatives, which reduces refinancing risk. It largely acquires funding through a Swedish krone (SEK) 1.5 billion commercial paper program, bank loans, and loans from the Swedish municipal funding vehicle Kommuninvest. Consequently, we acknowledge Huddinge's strong and stable market access in assessing its overall liquidity position.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Huddinge will report sound financial performance over the 2012-2014 planning period. While we forecast that the municipality's tax-supported debt will increase as a result of a slightly negative balance after capex, we do not expect debt to exceed 100% of consolidated revenues in the planning period.

Should Huddinge's liquidity improve to a level that we considered to be a very positive credit factor, we could take a positive rating action. Additionally, if Huddinge's budgetary performance increased significantly, we could consider taking a positive rating action.

Conversely, we may take a negative rating action should Huddinge's liquidity position weaken, possibly owing to a rapid accumulation of short-term debt without an adequate increase in liquidity reserves. The ratings could also come under pressure if the municipality's budgetary performance deteriorated materially, in combination with less prudent risk management.

