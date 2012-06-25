BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank URALSIB (OJSC) ------------------------------------ 25-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Dec-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
17-Jun-2009 B+/B B+/B
15-May-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.