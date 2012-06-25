BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
June 25 City of Decatur (AL)
* Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the City of Decatur's (AL) $16.99 million General Obligation Warrants, Series 2012
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.