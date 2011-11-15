(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 10 - Pan Europe 4 p.l.c (DECO 10)'s class A2 and B notes and affirmed the class A1, C and D notes, as follows:

EUR225.0m class A1 (XS0276266888) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR276.8m class A2 (XS0276271375) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR31.9m class B (XS0276272001) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

EUR31.9m class C (XS0276273074) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR19m class D (XS0276273660) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR6'

The downgrades of the class A2 and class B notes reflect the deterioration in credit quality of the largest loan. The Dresdner Office Portfolio (33.5% of portfolio) is secured predominantly by office properties in Germany. The main tenant, Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), represents approximately 80% of the current rental income for the loan. According to the servicer, the tenant has indicated that EUR11.1m of rental income will be lost by the end of December 2011 due to upcoming lease expiries. In Fitch's opinion, this should trigger a covenant breach as the interest coverage ratio (ICR) will fall below the stipulated level of 2x. Should this happen, Fitch expects the servicer (or special servicer should the loan be transferred) to utilise any excess cash and repay the debt.

The downgrades are also driven by the fact that the euro-funded transaction contains two loans denominated in Swiss francs (Emmen and Swisscom, 23.1% of pool balance). Should a loss be suffered on these loans, noteholders' exposure to currency risk could be compounded by the appreciation of the Swiss franc relative to the euro. Fitch has reflected this risk in its credit analysis.

As noted in 'Sequential Pay Triggers in EMEA CMBS' (published on 9 November), the sequential pay trigger has been breached due to the failure of the borrower of the Treveria II loan (17.7% of portfolio) to repay at maturity. The loan has been extended for one year to July 2012 (with the option to extend for another year if the loan-to-value ratio has sufficiently reduced to 75% from 83%.The Rubicon Nike loan (11.3% of portfolio) has also been extended. While these may not be of immediate benefit to the senior noteholders, in the medium term an extension may have a positive effect by allowing the borrower more time to execute a value-enhancing business plan or manage an orderly portfolio liquidation. Given the ICR of 1.5x (Treveria II) and 1.7x (Rubicon Nike), extracting any excess cash available could result in loan performance improving, although this is subject to any interest rate risk during the tail.

A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.