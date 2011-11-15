(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Fitch Ratings says that Sri Lanka's new law that
enables the government to take control of businesses could
hinder investment in the country, although much will depend on
the scope of the law.
Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Parliament passed the
Revival of Underperforming Enterprises and Underutilized Assets
Act, identifying 37 business or assets that can be brought under
government control.
While the Sri Lankan government has said that this is a
one-off measure, and the list implies that the Act is limited in
scope, there is a risk that it will set a precedent for further
expropriation and will be applied to a broader range of
businesses and assets.
This would be a disincentive for both local and foreign
investors. A barrier to investment would be negative for growth,
which has been strong in Sri Lanka since the end of the
country's civil war in 2009. Real GDP grew 8% in 2010 and is
likely to grow at a similar rate in 2011.
Coupled with recent IMF concerns about how Sri Lanka is
managing its exchange rate, the new law highlights the need to
watch policy developments closely as they could hurt the
economic outlook, which has improved significantly over the past
18 months.
We currently rate Sri Lanka BB- with a stable outlook. A
sustained period of strong economic growth, particularly if
accompanied by an improvement in the investment climate and
private sector capital spending, would be supportive for the
rating. Continued focus on boosting fiscal revenues while
reforming the shape of spending would also support the ratings.
The ability to attract non-debt capital inflows,
specifically FDI, would help reduce Sri Lanka's reliance on
external debt and could improve the overall competitiveness of
the economy. Sri Lanka's strong economic growth has though come
despite weak foreign direct investment, which totalled just
USD478m, or 1% of GDP, last year.