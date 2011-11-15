(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Fitch Ratings says that Sri Lanka's new law that enables the government to take control of businesses could hinder investment in the country, although much will depend on the scope of the law.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Parliament passed the Revival of Underperforming Enterprises and Underutilized Assets Act, identifying 37 business or assets that can be brought under government control.

While the Sri Lankan government has said that this is a one-off measure, and the list implies that the Act is limited in scope, there is a risk that it will set a precedent for further expropriation and will be applied to a broader range of businesses and assets.

This would be a disincentive for both local and foreign investors. A barrier to investment would be negative for growth, which has been strong in Sri Lanka since the end of the country's civil war in 2009. Real GDP grew 8% in 2010 and is likely to grow at a similar rate in 2011.

Coupled with recent IMF concerns about how Sri Lanka is managing its exchange rate, the new law highlights the need to watch policy developments closely as they could hurt the economic outlook, which has improved significantly over the past 18 months.

We currently rate Sri Lanka BB- with a stable outlook. A sustained period of strong economic growth, particularly if accompanied by an improvement in the investment climate and private sector capital spending, would be supportive for the rating. Continued focus on boosting fiscal revenues while reforming the shape of spending would also support the ratings.

The ability to attract non-debt capital inflows, specifically FDI, would help reduce Sri Lanka's reliance on external debt and could improve the overall competitiveness of the economy. Sri Lanka's strong economic growth has though come despite weak foreign direct investment, which totalled just USD478m, or 1% of GDP, last year.