(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a published report that demand for bedding, home furnishings, and household appliances will likely weaken because the economy is still sluggish. The article is titled "Weaker Demand Is Likely In Store For Home Furnishings And Appliance Manufacturers."

Operating performance in the bedding, home furnishings, and household appliance industries improved significantly after the 2008-2009 recession, thanks to a slowly improving economy and increased sales due to pent-up demand. However, demand for furniture and bedding products, and to a certain extent for major household appliances, is tied to housing and new home construction, as well as to consumer confidence and employment, all of which we expect to remain sluggish through 2012.

"We believe these negative economic factors will continue to weigh on consumers' discretionary spending, weakening sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rick Joy.

Our economists expect the U.S. recovery to be sluggish, with real GDP rising just 1.7% in 2011 and 1.5% in 2012, or about half the 3% growth rate of 2010. Housing starts and sales are slowly increasing and we don't expect the pace to pick up anytime soon: We expect total housing starts of 600,000 this year, a modest increase from 580,000 in 2010, but well below the 2005 peak of 2.1 million. The jobs market remains soft, and the unemployment rate may not dip below 9% until sometime in 2013. Consumer spending will likely remain lackluster too. We also expect a slowing global economy to diminish demand for major household appliance manufacturers, with consumer spending largely on replacements.