(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15- Cumulative defaults for U.S. residential mortgage
loans continued to show sings of stabilizing in third-quarter
2011, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services. Loans originated in 2006 and 2007 are still
the worst performers, but 2006-vintage mortgages have the
highest cumulative default rates.
Standard & Poor's cumulative default metric aggregates two
types of defaults: active and closed. While active defaults
comprise seriously delinquent loans for which the collateral
property has not yet been liquidated, closed defaults only
include loans for liquidated properties. In looking at the 2006
and 2007 loans, cumulative defaults are leveling, furthering
improvements that began at the start of the year, and active
defaults actually decreased in the third quarter.
"Much of the improved performance has been due to reduced
active defaults, particularly among 2006 and 2007 loans," said
Diane Westerback, head of Structured Finance Global Surveillance
Analytics. "We believe moderating first default and redefault
rates are propelling this reduction, and this reduction is
likely the primary factor causing cumulative defaults to
flatten."
Ms. Westerback notes that the retreating active default rate
in the third quarter contrasts its early trajectory, which
initially suggested that the 2007 loans would perform worse than
their counterparts from 2006. Early default rates for the 2007
loans were higher than those for the 2006 loans, but after 50
months of performance, the 2006 loans maintain the highest
active and cumulative default rates.
Despite the improving default trends, loss severities are
rising. Specifically, the loss severity rate for closed defaults
hit 64% at the end of the third quarter, which is the highest
level observed in the last eight years.
"In looking at the growing number of properties waiting to
be foreclosed, it's feasible that loss severities could continue
rising, particularly because many distressed borrowers owe more
on their homes than their homes are worth," said Ms. Westerback.
"This growing backlog of properties in the foreclosure pipeline
is also having a significant impact on home prices because it
increases the potential supply of homes into a soft-demand
market."
The complete report, "U.S. Residential Mortgage Performance
Index: Cumulative Default Rates Are Leveling Off, But
Later-Vintage Loans Still Face A Long Road Ahead," was published
Nov. 15, 2011.