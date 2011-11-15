(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15-
-- Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's financial policy
has become more aggressive, a factor which we base on its
announcement that it is relaxing its internal target leverage
metric to 2.25x from 1.8x.
-- We expect the economy to remain weak over at least the
next few quarters.
-- We are lowering all of the home improvement retailer's
ratings, including the corporate credit rating to 'A-' from 'A'
and the short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness
to continue to assume higher debt levels during a weak economic
environment, and its under-performance relative to Home Depot
.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
lowered all of the long-term and short-term ratings on Lowe's
Cos. Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'A-' from
'A' and the short-term and commercial paper (CP) rating to 'A-2'
from 'A-1'. The outlook is negative. As of Oct. 28, 2011, Lowe's
had about $6.6 billion of debt outstanding.
"The rating action reflects Lowe's more aggressive financial
policy, as signaled by the relaxation of its internal target
leverage metric to 2.25x from 1.8x," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Jerry Phelan. He explained, "We believe this will
lead to commensurate weakening credit protection measures."
Lowe's financial policy over the last two years has become
more aggressive despite a deep economic downturn, fragile
economic recovery, and an economy that could lapse back into
recession.
The ratings on Lowe's reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that
the company should continue to report good profitability and
free cash flow, despite the probability of significantly higher
share repurchase activity, weaker credit measures, and our
expectation for tough economic conditions. Our assessment that
Lowe's business risk profile will remain strong reflects its
favorable No. 2 market position in the retail home improvement
industry, overall satisfactory operating performance, and
substantial cash flow generation, despite intense competition
from its larger rival Home Depot Inc. Lowe's intermediate
financial risk profile is based on our belief that the company
will reach its more aggressive 2.25x internal target leverage
metric over the next 12 to 18 months. (We estimate Lowe's 2.25x
internal leverage metric is equal to about 2.3x under our
lease-adjusted leverage calculations.)
The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness to
continue to assume higher debt levels during a weak economic
environment and its underperformance relative to Home Depot. We
estimate total stock repurchases over the next year could reach
$4.5 billion to $5 billion, including about $2.85 billion
through debt-financing. We could lower the rating if we believe
credit measures could deteriorate below our current
expectations, due to a combination of meaningful debt-financed
share repurchases and lower profitability associated with a
protracted recession and an intensely competitive pricing
environment. We could also consider a downgrade if Lowe's
financial policy becomes even more aggressive than we currently
expect, including a further relaxation of its target leverage
metric, a meaningful acquisition, or if leverage approaches 2.5x
(based on our lease-adjusted calculations). We estimate this
could occur if EBITDA falls by about 10% and Lowe's uses all of
its free cash flow, plus the proceeds from about $2.6 billion of
debt issuances, to repurchase its common stock. We could revise
the outlook to stable if Lowe's comparable-store sales and
profit performance begin to improve relative to market leader
Home Depot, and if we become comfortable that the company will
maintain its revised financial policy.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3,
2009