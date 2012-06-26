(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has placed Pacific Securities Corporation's (PSC) National Long- and Short-Term ratings of 'BBB-(twn)' and 'F3(twn)' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows the announcement that it will be acquired by Sinopac Securities (SPS), a fully-owned subsidiary of Sinopac Financial Holdings (SPH; 'BBB-'/'A(twn)'/Stable).

The RWP reflects Fitch's view that PSC's ratings are likely to benefit from group support from SPH. Under the Financial Holding Company Act, SPH is obliged to assist its subsidiary if it falls into financial difficulties. Given the small size of PSC relative to SPH, Fitch believes that the holding company will be able to support the former, in case of need, without significantly affecting its ratings.

Under the proposed terms of the transaction, SPS will acquire PSC for NTD3.7bn cash. The completion of the transaction will be subject to regulatory approval.

Post the planned acquisition, PSC will be dissolved, with SPS remaining as the surviving entity. Fitch expects to resolve the RWP upon completion of the acquisition, expected in November 2012, and withdraw its ratings.