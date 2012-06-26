(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests is an ABS transaction backed by a pool of credit card receivables, and Ocean Series 2012-1 Trust ABL is backed by the Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests.

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests and our 'AAA' rating to the Ocean Series 2012-1 Trust ABL, reflecting our view of the credit quality of the underlying assets, as well as the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit support, legal risks, and other factors.

Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to the fixed-rate Ocean Series 2012-1 beneficial interests asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, and its 'AAA' rating to the fixed-rate Ocean Series 2012-1 Trust ABL, due May 2018 (see list below). The beneficial interests are secured by a pool of credit card shopping receivables and credit card cash advance receivables (hereafter, collectively referred to as "credit card receivables") originated under credit card agreements, and the trust asset-backed loan (ABL) is backed by the beneficial interests. The final issue amount of the 2012-1 beneficial interests has been increased to JPY7.0 billion from the JPY6.0 billion planned when we assigned the preliminary ratings on May 28, 2012. Likewise, the final amount of the 2012-1 Trust ABL has been changed to JPY3.2 billion from JPY6.0 billion.

This transaction has been issued under the existing master trust. The originator additionally entrusted a pool of credit card receivables and cash with the trustee. The originator then received the 2012-1 beneficial interests, the subordinate beneficial interests, the seller's beneficial interests, and the reserve beneficial interests. The 2012-1 beneficial interests were partly sold to investors. The originator then re-entrusted a portion of the 2012-1 beneficial interests (the 2012-1 beneficial interests not sold to investors) with the re-trustee, which in turn issued "re-entrusted beneficial interests" and "re-entrusted reserve beneficial interests." The re-trustee then borrowed funds from the 2012-1 Trust ABL lender based on the ABL agreement and used the funds to redeem the re-entrusted beneficial interests. Nippon Standard & Poor's has assigned its ratings to the 2012-1 beneficial interests and 2012-1 Trust ABL issued/extended under this transaction.

The issuance of this transaction will not, in and of itself, result in a change to, withdrawal of, or qualification of the rating on the existing Ocean Series 2011-3 beneficial interests issued under the same master trust.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2018.