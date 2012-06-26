BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
Ratings -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------ 26-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Hong Kong
Mult. CUSIP6: 86701V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director