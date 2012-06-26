(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Chinese property developer Sunac intends to acquire 50% equity interest in a joint venture consisting of nine real estate projects from Greentown China for RMB3.37 billion in cash and for assuming an undisclosed amount of debt.

-- The acquisition could weaken Sunac's credit profile, in our opinion.

-- However, we are uncertain about the magnitude of the effect until we have more information.

-- We are placing the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'cnBB+' long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Sunac on CreditWatch with negative implications.

On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Sunac China Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'cnBB+' long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the Chinese property developer on CreditWatch with negative implications.

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because Sunac's proposed acquisition of stakes in nine real estate projects could weaken the company's credit profile, in our opinion. The acquisition is larger than we had expected and entails significant debt funding and assumption of project debt. These factors could increase Sunac's leverage and materially weaken its cash flows. In addition, we are unclear about the potential cash flow contributions from these projects and the impact of the acquisition on the company's liquidity profile.

On June 22, 2012, Sunac announced that it would acquire 50% equity interest in a joint venture consisting of nine real estate projects that will be injected by Greentown China Holdings Ltd.(CCC+/Watch Pos/--; cnCCC+/Watch Pos/--) for Chinese Renminbi (RMB) 3.37 billion. Sunac hasn't disclosed the total debt on these projects and the maturity profiles of the debt. Sunac will consolidate six of the nine projects and assume their debts. Sunac will have control over the projects because the company will have three members on the board compared to Greentown's two. The transaction is subject to shareholders' approval.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after we can confirm the full amounts of Sunac's capital commitment for the joint venture, the project debt, and potential cash flow contributions from the acquired projects.

We may lower the rating by one notch if the acquisition increases Sunac's borrowings significantly more than we expect without a strong property sales performance to offset the higher debt. Downgrade triggers could be a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 5x and EBITDA interest coverage of less than 3x.

Sunac China Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB+/Watch Neg/-- cnBB+/--