June 26 -
Overview
-- Chinese property developer Sunac intends to acquire 50% equity interest in a
joint venture consisting of nine real estate projects from Greentown China for RMB3.37
billion in cash and for assuming an undisclosed amount of debt.
-- The acquisition could weaken Sunac's credit profile, in our opinion.
-- However, we are uncertain about the magnitude of the effect until we have more
information.
-- We are placing the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'cnBB+' long-term
Greater China credit scale rating on Sunac on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on Sunac China Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also
placed the 'cnBB+' long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the Chinese property developer
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because Sunac's proposed acquisition of stakes in nine
real estate projects could weaken the company's credit profile, in our opinion. The acquisition
is larger than we had expected and entails significant debt funding and assumption of project
debt. These factors could increase Sunac's leverage and materially weaken its cash flows. In
addition, we are unclear about the potential cash flow contributions from these projects and the
impact of the acquisition on the company's liquidity profile.
On June 22, 2012, Sunac announced that it would acquire 50% equity interest in a joint
venture consisting of nine real estate projects that will be injected by Greentown China
Holdings Ltd.(CCC+/Watch Pos/--; cnCCC+/Watch Pos/--) for Chinese Renminbi (RMB) 3.37 billion.
Sunac hasn't disclosed the total debt on these projects and the maturity profiles of the debt.
Sunac will consolidate six of the nine projects and assume their debts. Sunac will have control
over the projects because the company will have three members on the board compared to
Greentown's two. The transaction is subject to shareholders' approval.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after we can confirm the
full amounts of Sunac's capital commitment for the joint venture, the project debt, and
potential cash flow contributions from the acquired projects.
We may lower the rating by one notch if the acquisition increases Sunac's borrowings
significantly more than we expect without a strong property sales performance to offset the
higher debt. Downgrade triggers could be a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 5x and EBITDA
interest coverage of less than 3x.
