BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
June 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia)'s (ICBCA)
* Moody's assigns Prime-1 short-term rating to ICBC(Asia)'s ECP program
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director