The negative performance trend started in Q411, following the euro and sovereign
crisis. At the time, results revealed already hesitant end-markets for
early-cycle industries in sectors such as trucking (AB Volvo, 'BBB+'/Stable) and
steel (ThyssenKrupp AG 'BBB-'/Negative). This trend continued in H112 and
profitability in early-cycle segments such as electrical (ABB) dropped
materially year-on-year.
Fitch expects margin squeezes to persist, due to ongoing price competition in
combination with higher research and development (R&D) and selling and marketing
(S&M) costs, which will more than offset the relief from lower commodity prices.
The agency forecasts an average decline in metals input prices in the mid-
single digits.
Fitch's moderate outlook for the capital goods sector is supported by declining
leading indicators for the industry, such as the widely followed global
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which dropped to its lowest
point in five months in May just above the expansion mark of 50, but well below
its average 2011 level. The US, which has been a positive surprise to the
industry this year, is starting to show signs of a slow-down. Conditions
continue to deteriorate in China and Europe remains a drag on the global
industry.