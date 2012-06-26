(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Nandan Exim Limited (NEL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect NEL's long track record of 20 years in the denim industry and its vertical integration which enables the company to reduce manufacturing costs. The company has also set up a 15 MW power plant which ensures continuous power supply. The ratings also factor in the advantage of the company's location in Ahmedabad, which is India's key cotton-producing state, and its proximity to the ports.

The ratings are further supported by NEL's moderate working capital cycle and liquidity position, as evident from its working capital utilisation averaging 77% over the past 12 months.

The ratings are constrained by NEL's vulnerability to adverse movements in cotton prices. However, the company has largely been able to pass on increases in raw material prices to customers; this was illustrated by higher revenues in the financial year ended March 2011 despite a decline in volumes. In FY12, the company completed the capex of additional capacity, the full benefit of which is expected in FY13. However, additional capacities coming on-stream from competitors may affect NEL's revenues and profitability.

NEL's existing credit metrics are moderate with net leverage (total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR) of 3.36x in FY12 (FY11: 3.82x) and interest cover (EBITDA/gross interest) of 3.08x (4.05x). Fitch expects NEL's net leverage to improve on a sustained basis, driven by term loan repayments, revenue growth and strong profitability over the medium term.

Positive rating guidelines include increase in revenues leading to improvement in its profitability and net leverage of 2.5x on a sustained basis. Any sustained deterioration in leverage above 4.0x would be negative for the ratings.

NEL's bank facilities are rated as follows:

- INR1,903.4m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR730m cash credit: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR144.5m non fund based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'