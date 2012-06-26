(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
Ratings -- Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A. ------------ 26-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/B Country: Portugal
Primary SIC: Concrete
products, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 17185U
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jun-2012 BB/B BB/B
08-May-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
29-Jan-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
