(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Overview

-- Brazilian holding company Camargo Correa S.A. (CCSA) has acquired majority ownership of cement manufacturer Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A. (Cimpor).

-- We assess CCSA's credit quality as weaker than that of Cimpor. We cap the ratings on Cimpor at the level of those on CCSA, in line with our criteria for rating parents and their subsidiaries.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Cimpor to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and our short-term rating to 'B' from 'A-3'.

-- The CreditWatch negative placement on Cimpor reflects that on CCSA and our view of a further potential downgrade on the parent on completion of the takeover.

Rating Action

On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Portugal-based cement manufacturer Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal S.G.P.S. S.A. (Cimpor) to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and its short-term rating to 'B' from 'A-3'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on April 3, 2012.

Rationale

The downgrade follows the announcement and settlement of Brazilian holding company Camargo Correa S.A.'s (CCSA's; BB/Watch Neg/--) successful takeover of Cimpor from the majority of existing shareholders. The CCSA group currently owns about 73% of Cimpor directly and, due to a joint shareholder agreement with Votorantim, has a total voting stake of 94.1%. We understand that Camargo and Votorantim are currently working on a separate agreement for the acquisition of Votorantim's stake, possibly through an asset swap.

We are equalizing the rating on Cimpor with that on its new parent Camargo, in line with our criteria on rating parents and their subsidiaries. This is because we assess CCSA as having weaker credit quality than Cimpor and believe that Cimpor will be fully incorporated into the Camargo's cement operations (Intercement). We believe this gives Camargo direct access to Cimpor's assets, along with control of cash and dividend payouts. It will also enable Camargo direct the group's future strategy.