BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- General Mortgage Bank of Sweden (Sveriges Allmanna ----- 26-Jun-2012
Hypoteksbank)
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jun-2012 NR/-- NR/--
01-Dec-2011 A/-- A/--
23-May-2008 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director