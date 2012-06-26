BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
June 26 Zywiec County
* Moody's assigns global-scale foreign and local-currency issuer rating of Baa2 to Zywiec County; outlook stable
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director