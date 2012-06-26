(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings says Sunac China Limited's (Sunac, 'BB-'/Stable) ratings are not immediately affected by its plans to invest in projects owned by Greentown Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (Greentown). However, increased leverage as a result of the investment will weigh on its credit profile.

Fitch remains comfortable with Sunac's liquidity position following this transaction and thus does not see an immediate impact on its ratings. The investment will bring diversification benefits and a strong partner in Greentown.

On 22 June 2012, Sunac announced it will pay Greentown CNY3.4bn for a 50% stake in a joint-venture company with Greentown to acquire eight of Greentown's projects, and a 50% stake in another Greentown project. The proposed investment will give Sunac an additional nine projects, of which eight have already commenced development. It will represent Sunac's first exposure to the Shanghai market. The total land bank of this proposed transaction is around 2.5 million square metres, of which 0.6 million square metres are attributable to Sunac.

Sunac's liquidity, buttressed by strong contracted sales of CNY8.9bn for January-May 2012, will continue to support the rating even after the investment. However, the key risk is increased leverage after Sunac consolidates six of the project companies, where it will have majority control, and their debt totalling CNY5bn, into its balance sheet. Sunac's 2012 net debt/inventory may increase above Fitch's rating guideline of 35% (FY11: 34%), which would trigger a negative rating action. However, the agency believes that the company has the ability to manage down its long-term leverage given its strong sales performance.