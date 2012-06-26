S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case operating scenario, we see Travelport's revenues declining by
about 2.3% in 2012, compared with 2011, as growth in the group's Global
Distribution System (GDS) business is offset by the loss of its hosting
contract with United Continental Holdings Inc. (B/Stable/--). In our view,
Travelport's revenues from its GDS business will increase at a rate at about
2.6%, which is slightly lower than the International Air Transport
Association's forecast passenger growth rate for 2012 of 3.5%. This is mainly
because, in our opinion, the GDS business is likely to lose share as direct
bookings with airlines increase.
We anticipate that gross margin pressure for Travelport will continue into
2012, as travel agents continue to push for larger shares of fees. However, we
believe that Travelport will offset some of these pressures by offering wider
product ranges and subscription-based services. Overall, we anticipate that
the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will remain relatively
flat in 2012.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Travelport's credit measures improved in 2011, with adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to debt increasing to 4.8% from 4.0% the previous year, and
EBITDA interest coverage remaining at 1.7x. We anticipate that these ratios
will weaken in 2012, mainly due to loss of revenues and profitability, as well
as increased funding costs. Financing costs increased again in May 2012, as
the group refinanced its August 2013 debt maturities with more expensive
1.5-lien debt.
While we consider the refinancing to be positive for our analysis of
Travelport's liquidity, we believe that it will put additional pressure on
cash flows. Therefore, under our base case, adjusted FFO to debt will decrease
to less than 4% in 2012, while EBITDA interest coverage declines to 1.4x.
Travelport will continue to generate positive free operating cash flow in
2012, in our view, due to low capital expenditures (capex) requirements, but
this will be small in comparison with the group's overall debt burden and will
not be adequate to improve its financial ratios.
Liquidity
We continue to assess Travelport's liquidity as "less than adequate" as
defined in our criteria. This is driven by low covenant headroom and
Travelport's weakened standing in the credit markets due to two selective
defaults in the past three years. Over the 12 months to March 31, 2013, we
forecast sources of liquidity to cover uses of liquidity by more than 1.5x.
Main sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include:
-- About $110 million of FFO;
-- $118 million available under committed credit facilities, although
availability under these lines could be restricted by tight covenants; and
-- About $100 million of cash.
Main uses of funds over the period include:
-- About $20 million of negative working capital movements; and
-- About $75 million of capex.
Due to the extension of debt maturities in May 2012, Travelport now has no
maturities until August 2014, when the group will face material refinancing
needs.
We continue to consider covenant headroom to be tight, under our criteria,
specifically, less than 15% under the tightest covenant.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Travelport's senior secured debt facilities is 'B', one
notch above the long-term corporate credit rating on Travelport. The recovery
rating on these facilities is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial
(70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, although
coverage on these facilities is at the low end of the range.
The issue ratings on Travelport's senior unsecured notes are 'CCC+', one notch
below the rating on Travelport. The recovery ratings on the senior unsecured
notes are '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery
prospects in the event of a payment default.
The issue ratings on Travelport's various subordinated debt instruments are
'CCC', two notches below the rating on Travelport. The recovery ratings on
these debt instruments are '6', indicating our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.
Our ratings on the senior unsecured debt reflect our view that in the case of
a hypothetical default, the value for the unsecured notes will derive from the
nonguarantor group that resides mainly outside the U.S.
The recovery prospects for the senior unsecured notes and, more particularly,
for the senior secured bank debt, are sensitive to the security package
provided to the bank lenders, who benefit from collateral over the U.S.
operations and guarantees from some foreign operating subsidiaries. This
constrains the recovery prospects for the senior secured lenders, but at the
same time, enhances the recovery prospects for the existing senior unsecured
noteholders, who have access to the unpledged assets outside the U.S.
While we assume in our stressed valuation that the U.S. businesses comprise
about 65% of the overall stressed value of the group, our recovery
expectations, particularly for the senior secured debt, are sensitive to
changes in this assumption. In the event that the value of the U.S. businesses
in a default scenario is less as a proportion of the total stressed valuation
than we anticipate, or that our overall stressed valuation is lower than we
anticipate, the recovery prospects for the senior secured debt could fall to
less than 70%. This could lead to our assignment of a lower recovery rating on
the senior secured debt.
For our full recovery analysis see "Recovery Report: Travelport Recovery
Rating Profile," published Nov. 16, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that, following the capital
restructuring, liquidity is sufficient for Travelport to meet its investment
and financing needs over the next 12 months.
We could lower the ratings in the event that an effective refinancing plan is
not put in place one year in advance of the first-lien bank debt maturity in
August 2014, as this, in our view, would weaken Travelport's liquidity
position and make a payment default more likely.
The ratings could also come under pressure if Travelport's profitability were
to fall, for instance due to a material decline in worldwide passenger
numbers, or an increase in the number of airlines marketing flights
themselves. We could also see the rating coming under pressure if the cost of
debt were to increase to unsustainable levels during the refinancing process.
Given that Travelport remains highly leveraged, we view the potential for
ratings upside as limited at present.
