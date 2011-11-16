(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea District Heating
Corp.'s (KDHC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Positive. At the
same time, KDHC's senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at
'A'.
KDHC's ratings reflect its status as a state-owned
enterprise, and its dominant position in the South Korean
district-heating industry, with legal and logistical monopolies
in the greater Seoul area. Although the government's ownership
was diluted to 75% from previous 100% after the IPO in January
2010, KDHC's relationship with the government remains intact.
All significant aspects of KDHC's activities are governed by the
Integrated Energy Act and the Public Entity Management Act.
As per Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology, KDHC is
notched down on a top-down basis from the rating of its parent,
the government of Korea ('A+'/ Positive). The agency considers
that, as a whole, the legal, operational and strategic ties
between the government and the financially weaker KDHC are
strong. However, the weaker strategic ties compared with other
South Korean state-owned corporates rated by Fitch warrant a
one-notch differential from the sovereign rating.
Any changes to Korea's sovereign rating would immediately
affect the company's ratings. A positive rating action could be
taken if there is evidence of materially stronger support from
the government. However, dilution of government ownership below
51% or any other evidence of weakening links between the company
and the government could lead to negative rating action.
The Positive Outlook on KDHC's IDR reflects the Outlook on
Korea's sovereign rating.
The commencement of new CHP (combined heat and power) plant
in Pankyo since late 2010 has helped the company to post
substantial increase in electricity sales and the completion of
another CHP plant in Paju in 2011 will spur growth in
electricity sales. Although KDHC's profit margins have been
hampered by a deferral of the tariff adjustment in H111, a 6.9%
increase in heating tariff in September and a 10% increase in
the fixed-cost cap in March 2011 are expected to normalise
KDHC's profitability for the full 2011 fiscal year.
Fitch views that the risk of tariff intervention by the
government is low compared with other state-owned utility
companies given the meaningful presence of private players in
the market and the lower sensitivity of district heating tariffs
given the low penetration of district heating in the country.
Therefore, the agency believes that the company should be able
to continue generating stable operating cash flows. However,
continuous capex requirements and little discretion over its
investment decisions, which are directed by the government,
should mean the credit profile of the company is likely to
remain weak in the foreseeable future.