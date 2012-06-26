(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Nandini Impex Private Limited's (NIPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects NIPL's defaults in the repayment of an installment of INR21.3m on its term loan for the quarter ended March 2012. Also, interest payments of INR6.27m on the term loan and INR4.64m on the working capital facilities are due for March 2012.

Positive rating guidelines include timely repayments of the debt obligations for two consecutive quarters.

Incorporated in 1993, NIPL is engaged in the pipeline infrastructure development for the installation of underground utilities, i.e. pipelines for carrying products like oil & gas, optical fibres conduits, power transmission cables, etc. In FY12, revenue declined 12.8% yoy to INR587m, with EBITDA margins falling to 19.3% (FY11: 27%), interest coverage to 0.8x (FY11: 2.1x) and adjusted net financial leverage increasing to 10.3x (FY11: 5.1x).

Fitch has also downgraded NIPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR395m fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR320m): downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR357m long term loans (reduced from INR431.9m): downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund limits: downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'