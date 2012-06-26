ENN's vulnerability to regulatory risks in China and its high--albeit gradually declining--reliance on income from connection fees temper these strengths.

The rating on ENN has been on CreditWatch with negative implications since Dec. 13, 2011, following the company's announcement that a consortium comprising ENN and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec Corp.: A+/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) will make a joint cash offer to acquire China Gas Holdings Ltd. (not rated). In our view, ENN's financial risk profile could weaken if it uses debt to finance its significant financial obligation in this acquisition.

We believe the proposed offer under its current terms has become challenging for the consortium. This is because China Gas's three largest shareholders have been buying shares in the company over the past few months at prices much higher than the consortium's offer price. Their combined shareholding is 45.7% as of June 19, 2012, resulting in very limited public float shares if the consortium seeks to acquire over 50% shares.

If the acquisition does not proceed, ENN's financial performance could recover by the end of 2012 to levels consistent with a 'BBB-' rating. This is based on our expectation that the company would use part of its cash balance to deleverage, and its operating cash flow will continue to grow. ENN's business risk profile is likely to remain largely stable over the next two years.

ENN's financial performance for 2011 weakened due to a significant increase in debt after the company issued US$750 million in bonds. Its ratio of total debt to total capital increased to 56.7% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 47.8% a year earlier. ENN's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt decreased to 17.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 23.8% a year earlier. This is despite a 23.3% increase in FFO in the period. The company's ratio of free operating cash flows to total debt turned to negative 3.1% in 2011 due to increase in capital expenditure. On the other hand, ENN's cash balance and bank deposits (including restricted deposits) as of Dec. 31, 2011, was RMB6,024 million, more than double the amount a year ago. We believe the company preserved the funds for the proposed acquisition.

We expect ENN's organic growth and steady acquisition of new projects to continue to support its growth in operating cash flow. The company's total gas sale volume (including both piped gas and vehicle gas) rose by 29.5% year over year to 5,373 million cubic meters as of Dec. 31, 2011. ENN added 15 small to medium-sized piped-gas projects, increasing its total number of projects to 104. Piped gas penetration in the company's projects rose to 38.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 36% a year earlier.

ENN's access to various gas sources to meet demand provides the company a competitive advantage. According to ENN, it has secured all its expected gas sources in 2012 through long-term natural gas contracts and its own upstream investments. ENN will benefit from the construction of national natural gas infrastructure projects during the government's 12th five-year plan (2011-2015) because its projects are mostly within the reach of major infrastructure sites, such as key natural gas pipelines and large imported liquefied natural gas terminals.

In our opinion, ENN's exposure to regulatory risks in China will continue to constrain the rating on the company in the next two years. Regulatory risks mainly include uncertainty over the connection fees, price controls on gas, and the inconsistent execution of regulations across ENN's markets. We believe gas prices are likely to trend up. The setting up of a retail pricing system with an auto pass-through mechanism for gas prices is therefore critical for Chinese city-gas operators to maintain relatively stable margins and credit profiles.

Liquidity

ENN's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. The cash-generative nature of ENN's gas distribution business supports the company's liquidity. We expect ENN's liquidity sources to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- ENN's near-term liquidity sources include consolidated cash balance of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3,213 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, forecasted cash flow from operations, and committed credit facilities. If the acquisition does not occur, the company could release its restricted deposits of RMB2,675 million to enhance its liquidity.

-- Near-term liquidity uses include short-term debt maturities of about RMB3,222 million that are due in 2012, planned capital expenditure of about RMB2.6 billion, and estimated dividend payouts of about HK$400 million.

-- Even if ENN's EBITDA declines by 15%, net liquidity sources should remain positive and the company could still be in compliance with financial covenants.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the outcome of the offer for China Gas and ENN's financing arrangement. We will decide on the appropriate financial adjustments, including the consolidation approach to ENN and China Gas, if the acquisition proceeds.

We could lower the rating if we believe: (1) ENN's business profile will deteriorate materially due to the China Gas acquisition; or (2) the company's financial performance will significantly weaken, such that its expected ratio of FFO to debt in 2012 will be well below our expectation of 20%. We could also lower the rating if the company's liquidity weakens to "less than adequate", as defined in our criteria.

We could affirm the rating with a stable outlook if: (1) the proposed acquisition does not proceed and the company deleverages and maintains moderate risk appetite to new acquisitions; or (2) ENN's business profile remains largely stable after the acquisition, with the company maintaining adequate liquidity and funding the acquisition predominantly through internal cash resources and equity issuance proceeds. Such funding will avoid the risk of higher debt on ENN's balance sheet and help the company maintain the ratio of FFO to debt at 20%.

