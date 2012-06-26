(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SREI Direct Assignment-Mar'11 IV's (an ABS transaction) purchaser payouts as follows:

INR1,594.8m purchaser payouts: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Outlook Negative) for the purchase of new and used construction equipment. According to the payout report of 17 May 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR424.4m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,621.3m.

According to the payout report of 17 May 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.63% of the original pool principal and 3.09% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 52.6% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of April 2012.