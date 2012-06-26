(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published an article evaluating the
economic capital models (ECMs) used by European insurers (see "A Review Of Europe's Economic
Capital Models For Insurance: What's Differentiating The Good From The Basic?"). Certain
European insurers with "strong" or "excellent" enterprise risk management (ERM), as defined
under our criteria, have chosen to provide Standard & Poor's Ratings Services with additional
information to enable us to review their ECMs in some depth. We also obtain information on ECMs
during our regular rating and ERM discussions with rated insurers.
Of the models that we have reviewed so far, all are either "basic" or "good"--none are
"superior" according to our criteria. Most models have, in our view, "good" modeling frameworks
and platforms, "good" model governance, and "good" modeling for the insurer's largest risks. In
our view, the differences between good and basic models lie in the modeling of diversification,
fungibility of capital, and long-term options and guarantees. We have also observed that
insurers are facing challenges in the use of replicating portfolios; the calibration of extreme
risks; obtaining extensive, independent validation; and the justification of the expert judgment
used in all model calibrations.