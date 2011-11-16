(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16- Proposed legislation by the U.K. government to reduce the cost of motor insurance civil claims are unlikely to improve insurers' underwriting profitability over the longer term, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "U.K. Motor Insurers Are In Recovery Mode, But Face Obstacles Ahead".

While such legislation should reduce claims costs, possibly quite considerably, the reforms anticipate that insurers will also reduce their prices to reflect the lower costs, the report says. However, the speed at which insurers adjust their prices may depend on their confidence in accurately understanding the new claims environment, the report says.

"We see a risk that insurers could initially overestimate the benefits of the new civil litigation, leading to underpricing," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nigel Bond. "We further believe that a more equitable regime, which establishes a greater degree of certainty about the quantum of costs, may entice new and existing insurers to increase the capacity they allocate to motor insurance, thereby driving down industry returns."

The report also envisages a further risk from these changes, as well as from another piece of legislation, the European Court of Justice gender directive, to be introduced in late 2012. This will prevent EU insurers from using statistics related to gender to help them calculate risks and set premium rates for car insurance.

"We believe that, in the transition phases around the time these actual and proposed legal changes come into force, individual insurers might adopt strategy and pricing shifts that are deliberately disruptive, so as to gain a competitive advantage. So, we remain skeptical that the industry can break free of its cyclical pattern," said Mr. Bond.

The U.K. motor insurance industry's underwriting performance (premiums collected less claims and expenses incurred) has been poor in recent years, but will likely improve in 2011 and 2012--albeit not to breakeven--largely as a result of its recent price hikes. Nevertheless, Standard & Poor's believes that this improvement will be short-lived. The underwriting cycle may already have passed its peak because price increases have nearly stopped and claims costs are still rising, the report says.