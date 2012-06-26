(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Summary analysis -- Steel Authority of India Ltd. ----------------- 26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) reflects the company's good market position and diversity in India and its captive sources of iron ore and power that result in above average profitability. SAIL's good access to funding as a government-related entity is an additional rating strength. The company's deteriorating credit measures and weak operating efficiency partly offset the above weaknesses. A delay in the completion of SAIL's capital intensive expansion plans and a challenging steel industry environment have weakened the company's credit protection measures.

We assess SAIL's business risk profile as "satisfactory". The company is the largest integrated steel manufacturer in the country, though its market share of crude steel has been declining and was about 18% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, we expect SAIL's market position to improve after it has completed its expansion plan, which would add about 7 million tons of steelmaking capacity. The company also has good end-market and customer diversity. It benefits from focus on the Indian market where demand is growing at a faster pace than global steel demand. This has resulted in SAIL's capacity utilization being consistently more than 100%.

SAIL's backward integration supports its above average profitability. The company meets its entire iron ore requirements and 70% of its power needs from captive sources. This helps offset its weaker operating efficiency stemming from a large workforce, above average coking coal consumption, dated technology, limited value-added production, and sales of semi-finished goods. However, SAIL plans to address many of these issues with its current capital expenditure on modernization.

SAIL's operating performance in fiscal 2012 was weaker than our expectation due to a challenging operating environment. The company's profitability weakened with EBITDA margins declining to 15.2% from 20.3% in the previous fiscal year. Prices of coking coal, which SAIL imports, were high, while the prices of steel were subdued. In addition, the completion of many of the company's projects was delayed resulting in a lower-than-expected increase in steel production. Nevertheless, we expect SAIL's operating performance to improve in fiscal 2013 and beyond because of improving operating efficiency, capacity expansion, and some improvement in the industry.

We view SAIL's financial risk profile as "intermediate". SAIL's credit protection measures have deteriorated more than we had expected because: (1) operating performance was weaker than anticipated; and (2) the company did not issue any equity in fiscal 2012, which we had expected it would. Nevertheless, SAIL's ratio of adjusted debt (adjusted for the company's cash holding of more than Indian rupee (INR) 45 billion) to EBITDA weakened to 2.6x as of March 31, 2012, from 1.5x a year ago. We expect the ratio to further weaken to about 3.0x over the next two years, and then improve. The company's ratio of adjusted debt to capital was also about 32% as of March 31, 2012. We expect the ratio to increase to 38% in fiscal 2013.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile of SAIL as 'bbb-'. The corporate credit rating also incorporates our opinion of a "moderate" likelihood that the government of India (unsolicited rating BBB-/Negative/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following SAIL characteristics:

-- "Strong" link with the government. We expect the government to retain its majority ownership in SAIL. The current holding is 85.6%. In our view, the government is able to exert strong influence on the company's strategy through the appointment of its board.

-- "Limited" role in the Indian economy. SAIL does not provide public services and its market share of the domestic steel industry is about 18%.

Standard & Poor's base-case scenario

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for SAIL expects the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to increase to about 3.0x and ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to fall to about 20% over the next two fiscal years. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Steel production will increase by about 1 million tons-1.5 million tons.

-- EBITDA per ton will increase by about 15% annually.

-- We therefore expect revenue to grow by about 5% in fiscal 2013 and 15% in fiscal 2014, and EBITDA margins to gradually increase to 19% by fiscal 2014.

-- We expect annual capital expenditure of about INR100 billion.

-- We expect the company to maintain its current dividend distribution of about INR12 billion-INR14 billion.

Liquidity

We assess SAIL's liquidity to be "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x in fiscal 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- SAIL's liquidity sources include a cash balance of INR64 billion as of March 31, 2012.

-- Sources also include our expectations of FFO of about INR50 billion over the next 12 months.

-- The company's uses of liquidity mainly include capital expenditure of about INR70 billion, which we believe the company would incur even during a period of stress, and a modest projected dividend of about INR13 billion over the next 12 months.

-- SAIL has scheduled long-term debt of about INR2 billion maturing over the next 12 months.

-- We expect the company's net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA declines 20%.

SAIL has about INR45 billion in short-term borrowings under local and foreign currency working capital facilities. We believe the company would be able to roll over the short-term debt, given its strong banking relationships.

In fiscal 2014, we expect sources to cover only 50% of uses. However, we expect SAIL to tie up adequate funds for its capital expenditure. We believe the company has strong access to funding, particularly from the domestic capital markets and local banks. This is because of the company's leading position in India's steel industry and its government parentage.

SAIL has significant headroom under its covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook on SAIL is consistent with the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on India.

We could lower the rating on SAIL if we downgrade India. We could also lower the rating if SAIL's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates materially because of any further significant delays or cost overruns in the company's capacity plans that weaken its financial performance. A downgrade trigger could be our expectation that the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will be above 3.5x for a prolonged period.

We could revise the outlook on SAIL to stable if: (1) we revise the sovereign outlook to stable; and (2) we expect the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 3.0x on a sustained basis following the completion of some of its large expansion projects.