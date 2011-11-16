(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited's (IREDA) Support Rating of '3' as it is no longer relevant to the agency's coverage.

Incorporated in 1987 as a public limited company, IREDA is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. IREDA operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Government of India, to fund renewable energy projects and implement renewable energy incentive schemes.