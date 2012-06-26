June 26 -

Overview

-- Switzerland-based staffing group Adecco S.A. has announced a share repurchase program of up to EUR400 million.

-- The group will fund the buyback via bond issuance and expects to launch the program in the near term, subject to prevailing market conditions.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Adecco.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Adecco's operating performance and credit metrics will remain resilient to challenging economic conditions.

Rating Action

On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Switzerland-based staffing group Adecco S.A., including the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation follows the group's announcement of a share repurchase program of up to EUR400 million over three years, and reflects our view that Adecco has sufficient flexibility under its current rating level to execute the buyback.

Historically, Adecco's strategy was to undertake acquisitions at regular intervals. However, we understand that Adecco's board now maintains its post-MPS Group Inc. acquisition strategy of not undertaking any significant acquisition over the medium term. As a consequence, we have reduced our forecast of annual acquisition spend from EUR210 million to EUR100 million (with EUR90 million having been spent in the first part of 2012). Pro forma the EUR400 million share buyback, we anticipate that Adecco's credit metrics will remain strong for the current rating level, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 40% and Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x.