Nov 16- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Insurance Company of Gas Industry SOGAZ
(Russia)'s (SOGAZ) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BB+'
and National IFS rating at 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects SOGAZ's risk-adjusted capital position's resilience
to reduced profitability in 2010 despite the continued dynamic growth of
business volumes and the insurer's reliance on internal capital generation. The
ratings continue to take into account SOGAZ's solid market position and its long
track record of sustainable earnings generation.
Fitch also continues to recognise SOGAZ's 51% majority (indirect)
shareholder, Bank Rossiya's weak credit quality, SOGAZ's significant exposure to
affiliated investments and it's continued, although decreasing, reliance on
business derived from Gazprom.
SOGAZ reported a record high loss ratio of 76.7% in 2010 (average 65.1% in
2005-2009). It was influenced by a wide range of factors, including increased
attritional loss levels, adverse prior year reserve development and natural
catastrophic losses in H210. Fitch notes that the insurer improved its interim
loss ratio to 59.1% in H111 (H110: 68.4%), but this improvement was, to some
extent, supported by reserve releases related to catastrophic losses.
Although Fitch recognises the short-term or one-time only nature of some of
SOGAZ's recent high claims experience, the agency is concerned that some of the
recent developments may potentially be of a longer term nature and may in the
medium term, therefore, continue to put pressure on SOGAZ's underwriting
performance, which has traditionally been the key source for capital
strengthening. In particular, these trends include heightened attritional claims
activity with a concentration in SOGAZ's most profitable line - commercial
property - the recently reduced accuracy of reserving, partially explained by
the changed levels of attritional losses, and some liberalisation of cost
management, manifested in 2011. Partially offsetting these concerns is the
overall adequacy of SOGAZ's reserves, certified by a reputable international
auditing firm.
Fitch continues to recognize SOGAZ's underwriting expertise in the core
commercial insurance segment as a positive rating factor and believes that SOGAZ
retains its ability to earn profit through the underwriting activity at least
while the insurer holds its current market position. The agency also understands
that the insurer plans to adjust tariffs in response to the causes of its weaker
profitability in 2010. At present, the timing and effectiveness of this response
are, however, difficult to assess until the full impact of premium rate
adjustments are reflected in published underwriting results.
Fitch expects that the introduction of a new compulsory line - insurance of
liability of operators of hazardous facilities - from 2012 will have positive
impact on the insurer's underwriting performance. This expectation is supported
by a relatively strong level of tariffs set by the government, considerable
segment size and the high probability of SOGAZ becoming one of the leading
players in this segment.
The insurer's risk-adjusted capital position demonstrated resilience to the
reduced underwriting profit in 2010 despite the increased pressure of business
volumes, when net premiums grew by 22%. Based on the agency's internal
assessment, Fitch continues to consider SOGAZ's capital strength to be more than
commensurate for its rating level. Fitch notes that the restoration of the
underwriting profitability would be crucial for SOGAZ to maintain its capital
adequacy in the context of the anticipated further dynamic growth.
While SOGAZ's investment portfolio contains a large proportion of marketable
fixed-income instruments (end-H111: 80%; end-2010: 78%), which Fitch views
positively, it also contains a number of weaknesses, which could put pressure on
the insurer's capital. Of these weaknesses Fitch identifies a direct exposure to
Bank Rossiya, which represents a material portion of the insurer's equity, as
the most significant, although this exposure has declined moderately. In
addition, SOGAZ has made several equity investments in conjunction with the
bank. At the same time Fitch notes that SOGAZ has a relatively strong liquidity
position.
The affiliated investment leverage, calculated as total affiliated
investments to adjusted equity, remained at a high level at end-2010, although
this was a reduction from end-2009's level. In its calculation Fitch includes
both leverage associated with Bank Rossiya group and Gazprom group, including
GazpromBank.
Fitch considers that a notable reduction in SOGAZ's concentrated exposure to
counterparties and in its affiliated investment leverage could lead to an
upgrade. Conversely, an increase in affiliated investments might lead to a
downgrade.
Fitch would view positively further growth in the core commercial non-life
insurance segment through the diversification of the franchise base, provided
SOGAZ manages to return to strong underwriting results and generate sufficient
capital to support this growth.
With gross assets of RUB82bn at year-end 2010 and gross premiums written of
RUB51bn, SOGAZ is one of the three largest Russian insurers.