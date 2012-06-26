(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 -

Summary analysis -- Dematic S.A. ---------------------------------- 26-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Packing and

crating

Mult. CUSIP6: 24804W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-May-2011 B/-- B/--

15-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based materials-handling provider Dematic S.A. primarily reflect its financial risk profile, which we classify as "highly leveraged" under our criteria. In April 2011, the company issued $300 million senior secured notes to fund a dividend payment and repay its short and medium-term debt. The ratings also reflect Dematic's business risk profile, which we consider "weak" under our criteria.We view Dematic's historically weak and volatile profitability as the major constraint for the group's business risk profile. The business risk profile is also constrained by limited product diversity, significant customer concentration, a degree of cyclicality in the market for logistics automation equipment, project risk, and exposure to raw material price fluctuations.In our view, the business is supported by a solid market share in the fragmented market for intralogistics products; Dematic's high proportion of stable and recurring service revenues; fairly stable, prime end markets such as food, beverages, and supermarkets; low capital intensity both in terms of capital expenditure and working capital; and moderate operating leverage.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Dematic's revenues will increase in the range of about 15% in 2012. This implies a slight moderation of sales growth relative to Dematic's results in its first half of fiscal year 2012 (ending Sept. 30, 2012) when the company reported a top-line growth of 20% year on year. We expect revenue growth will be fairly equally distributed in Dematic's key geographic regions, Europe, North America, and Asia.

We have likewise incorporated an EBITDA margin of 8%-9% in our base case for Dematic's fiscal year 2012, in line with profits we have observed for the industry and also in line with Dematic's performance in the first half of its fiscal year 2012. The profitability outlook for fiscal 2012 is supported by an order backlog of about EUR460 million as of March 31, 2012, and our expectation of stable and recurring service revenues. Major risks to our expectations for operating profit include fluctuations in raw materials prices, notably steel.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Using our base-case assumptions for the expected earnings' development in Dematic's fiscal year 2012, we expect debt to EBITDA of about 3.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt at the upper end of the 15%-20% range. This compares with a debt to EBITDA of 4.7x and FFO to debt of 14% in the fiscal year 2011.

Free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the first half of the fiscal year 2012 (ending Sept. 30, 2012) was EUR9.0 million. Our base case factors in a positive FOCF in fiscal year 2012 and beyond, primarily as a result of Dematic's fairly low capital expenditures and low working capital needs. Our forecasts are not very sensitive to changes in assumptions. If, for instance, the revenue growth in fiscal 2012 were zero (versus our base case of a sales growth of 15%) and the EBITDA margin at 7% (versus our base case of 8%-9%), FFO to debt would be about 15%. In view of the first-half results reported by Dematic, however, we would view such a scenario as unlikely.

Recovery

We have assigned a 'B' rating to Dematic's $300 million senior secured notes issued in April 2011, in line with the corporate credit rating. The notes carry a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.

Liquidity

We view Dematic's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Liquidity was supported by unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of EUR68 million as of March 31, 2011. Of this, we view EUR25 million as needed to maintain ongoing operations. A further source of liquidity is the fully undrawn EUR25 million super-senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2016. We understand the bank documentation stipulates that the revolving facility is not to be used to fund dividend payments.

Financial flexibility is further supported by a EUR50 million guarantee facility that can be used for letters of credit and a EUR25 million working capital facility that can either be used for guarantees or cash drawings.Dematic has to comply with an EBITDA covenant under the financing facilities and we view headroom under this covenant to be significant.We expect FOCF in 2012 and beyond to be positive and do not anticipate that it will constrain Dematic's financial flexibility.

As of March 31, 2012, Dematic reported short-term financial liabilities of EUR10.9 million, including interest payable. In view of existing cash, undrawn and committed lines, and expected positive FOCF in 2012, these maturities are safely covered. The largest maturity is the $300 million (EUR225 million) notes due in 2016.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Dematic will operate within credit measures commensurate with the rating over the business cycle. The ratings incorporate our expectation of modest organic revenue growth coupled with EBITDA margins of 8%-9% over the medium term. We also assume Dematic will generate positive FOCF.

We could lower the ratings if lower operating results than we expect, limited headroom under financial covenants, higher-than-expected cash outflows leading to negative FOCF, or additional debt-financed activities were to hamper liquidity or significantly weaken Dematic's credit measures. We would view a ratio of fully adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4x-5x and FFO to debt exceeding 12% as consistent with the rating. At this stage, we believe that Dematic's revenues could decline by up to 10%-15% with a simultaneous deterioration of its EBITDA margin to 6%-7% before credit ratios were to reach these levels. An upgrade appears unlikely at this stage, given Dematic's private equity ownership structure, which we believe indicates a heightened risk of an aggressive financial policy and that positive FOCF at some stage will pass through to the private equity owner. Moreover, in view of Dematic's history of weak cash generation, we anticipate a continuation of sustainable development of operating results and cash generation could lead to an upgrade.

