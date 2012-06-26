June 26 -
Summary analysis -- Downstream Development Authority -------------- 26-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Oklahoma
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 26112T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--
13-Jul-2007 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' issuer-credit rating on Quapaw, Ok.-based
casino operator Downstream Development Authority reflects our assessment of
the Authority's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and our
assessment of the Authority's business risk profile as "weak", according to
our criteria.