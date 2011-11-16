(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue rating to the $606 million senior secured floating-rate notes (FRNs)
due November 2016 and the proposed $500 million incremental senior secured term
loan (Tranche A2) due April 2017, to be issued by Dutch semiconductor
manufacturer NXP B.V. (B+/Stable/--) and its subsidiary NXP Funding LLC
(together, NXP).
The issue ratings are in line with the corporate credit rating on NXP B.V.
We have also assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the aforementioned debt
instruments, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
The ratings on the proposed term loan are subject to our satisfactory review
of the final documentation.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on NXP's senior secured
debt facilities, comprising the outstanding part of the euro-denominated
callable notes and the dollar-denominated callable notes due October 2013
(about EUR71 million and $133 million expected to be outstanding
post-transaction, respectively), the 9.75% notes due August 2018, and the $500
million senior secured term loan due April 2017. The recovery rating on these
debt instruments is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
We also affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on NXP's super senior debt. The '1'
recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of
very high (90%-100%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment
default. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' issue rating on NXP's senior
unsecured debt. The '5' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged,
reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for debtholders in the
event of a payment default.
We understand that NXP will use the proceeds of the proposed notes issuance
and incremental term loan to refinance a part of its euro- and U.S.
dollar-denominated FRNs maturing in October 2013.
The FRNs due 2016 are senior secured obligations and will benefit from the
same terms and conditions as the existing FRNs.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
Recovery prospects for the proposed notes and loan are supported by our
expectation that, in a default, NXP would be reorganized rather than
liquidated, as we believe that the company would still retain intellectual
property and customer relationships sufficient for a sustainable business
model. Nevertheless, recovery prospects for the secured and unsecured debt
instruments are constrained by our view of the relatively weak security and
guarantee package, which excludes NXP subsidiary Systems on Silicon
Manufacturing Co. Pte. Ltd. (SSMC). Recovery prospects are also constrained by
the covenant-lite documentation, as well as the potential for material
volatility in profitability and valuation.
In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default. Under our
hypothetical default scenario, we envisage, among other things, declining
revenues as a result of a significant macroeconomic slowdown in 2014 and 2015,
a significant drop in operating margins, and meaningful capital expenditure
and research and development commitments.
The scenario assumes that NXP is not able to refinance its significant debt
maturities in 2015 (previously 2013), with EBITDA declining to about $440
million. We changed the year of default in our scenario to 2015 primarily
because we believe that the proposed transaction would significantly ease
NXP's current debt maturity profile and that the company would be able to
repay the remaining moderate debt maturities in 2013 (including, among others,
about $260 million of super priority notes) with cash on hand and free cash
flow generation. We also assume that the EUR458 million forward-start facility
due 2015 would be outstanding and fully drawn at our simulated point of
default.
We estimate the stressed enterprise value at the point of default (assuming
proportionate consolidation of SSMC to be approximately $2.5 billion, based on
a combination of market-multiple and discounted cash flow approaches. We value
the core NXP business, other non-guarantors, and NXP's stake in SSMC
separately when determining the overall value of the group. We assign a
stressed enterprise value to SSMC at a higher multiple than we do to the
remaining NXP operations because of SSMC's better profitability.
With secured claims limited by gaps in the security package, we assume that
a portion of the enterprise value would likely become available for all
creditors to share, including the unsecured note holders.
After taking these factors into account and deducting the costs of
enforcement and other priority liabilities of about $270 million, we arrive at a
net enterprise value of about $2.2 billion. We assume that NXP would have repaid
its super senior debt by our simulated point of default.
With about $2.6 billion outstanding at default for senior secured
debtholders, we see recovery within the 30%-50% range, translating into a
recovery rating of '4' on the senior secured debt instruments.
On the assumption that the portion of the enterprise value not captured by
the security package (mainly consisting of the 61.2% stake in SSMC) would be
shared among all creditors in the event of default, we expect recoveries for
unsecured noteholders (about $820 million) to be in the 10%-30% range,
translating to a recovery rating of '5'.