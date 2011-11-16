(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16- German life insurers will likely have to cut annual
bonuses to policyholders over the coming years in order to
safeguard their long-term financial strength, says Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "German Life
Insurers Are Likely To Cut 2012 Bonuses In The Wake Of Low
Interest Rates."
"Persistent low interest rates, volatile financial markets,
and increasing credit risk are dampening gross surplus prospects
and putting mounting pressure on German life insurers to cut
annual bonus rates to policyholders," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Wolfgang Rief.
In 2011, life insurers paid annual policyholder crediting
rates of 4.1% on average, and Standard & Poor's estimates that
individual companies' payouts ranged between 3.4% and 4.8%.
"We anticipate that bonuses for 2012 will only decline
mildly given the competitive pressures on companies," said Mr.
Rief. "Yet, beyond 2012, we believe insurers may have to cut
bonus rates further if interest rates remain low."
While we expect that financially stronger companies with
still comparably high investment returns and sound risk
surpluses will not have to cut bonuses considerably, we believe
financially weaker insurers will find it more difficult to
maintain competitive bonus rates. Some of these may already
offer bonus rates at the lower end of the scale.
In addition, we consider there is a growing need to develop
alternative guarantee concepts and hybrid products that offer
alternatives to the traditional products that are more
sustainable for insurers over the long term. Life insurers have
started to consider a wide spectrum of more flexible guarantee
and bonus allocation mechanisms to avoid locking in guaranteed
rates in their in-force books over decades that could prove
problematic when interest rates continue to be low. These
measures include more flexible guarantees in accordance with
capital market trends and guarantee resets during the life of a
policy after a certain number of years or at the beginning of
the annuity phase of a deferred annuity product, the report
says.
In the longer term, we believe German life insurers will
find it increasingly difficult to strike a balance between their
interest in decreasing capital consumption and increasing net
profits on the one hand, and offering policyholders sustainable
guarantees and competitive prices, on the other.
"In view of this bundle of challenges, we believe life
insurers have significant decisions to make about investment
policies, product design, and their policyholder crediting
strategies," said Mr. Rief. "They face the challenge of
maintaining a safety margin between their gross profitability,
which is likely to decrease, and their policyholder crediting
rates. We believe the likely consequence will be a further
downward adjustment of crediting rates to align them with
current financial market conditions. Low interest rates leave
them little choice."