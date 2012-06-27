(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- China South City Holdings Ltd. ---------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16950R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China South City Holdings Ltd. (CSC) reflects execution risks from the company's aggressive expansion into new markets, its large capital expenditure on new investments and project developments, and potential financial volatility due to project concentration risk and exposure to the cyclical and highly competitive real estate sector in China. CSC's established track record as a large-scale trade center developer, low-cost and expanded land bank, and certain government support for project development temper the above weaknesses. The company's small but growing rental income provides additional support to the rating. We view CSC's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".