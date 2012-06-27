(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Summary analysis -- China South City Holdings Ltd. ---------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 16950R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China South City Holdings Ltd. (CSC) reflects execution risks
from the company's aggressive expansion into new markets, its large capital
expenditure on new investments and project developments, and potential
financial volatility due to project concentration risk and exposure to the
cyclical and highly competitive real estate sector in China. CSC's established
track record as a large-scale trade center developer, low-cost and expanded
land bank, and certain government support for project development temper the
above weaknesses. The company's small but growing rental income provides
additional support to the rating. We view CSC's business risk profile as
"weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".