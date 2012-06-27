(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Korea-based consumer electronics maker LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE; BBB-/Stable/--) Swiss Franc (CHF) 215 million senior unsecured bonds due Dec. 2, 2016. The bonds have a 2.0% coupon rate.

The ratings on LGE reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. LGE's key business strengths include its solid position in global markets for a broad range of consumer electronics products, good geographic diversification of sales, and a wide portfolio of products featuring well-known brands. Offsetting these factors are cyclical demand for electronic products, including sensitivity to global economic conditions; fierce competition and short product life cycles in the handset business; and continued losses in its liquid crystal display (LCD) panel business. In analyzing LGE, Standard & Poor's takes a fully consolidated approach that includes LG Display Co. Ltd. (not rated) and LG Innotek Co. Ltd. (not rated).

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LGE will maintain stable operating performance in 2012 because of its solid competitive positions in markets for digital TVs, home appliances, and LCD panels. We may lower the ratings on LGE if the company's operating performance weakens substantially, likely due to intensifying competition and weaker-than-expected global demand that causes deterioration in its financial risk profile, such as consolidated debt to EBITDA in excess of 3.5x for a prolonged period. On the other hand, we may raise the ratings if the company's profitability improves materially, especially in its handset and LCD panel businesses, and, as a result, consolidated debt to EBITDA eases to less than 2.5x on a sustained basis.